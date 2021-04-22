CONFIRMED: Icon Kylie Minogue To Join RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under

What a day! Stan has today confirmed that Kylie Minogue will be joining the Stan Original series, RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under!

In an announcement on social media, Stan revealed Kylie will be joined by her sister Dannii AND legendary Director Taika Waititi.

Since the announcement of the show, fans have been calling for Kylie to be one of the guest stars on the show and now it seems as though their dreams have come true!

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under drops on Stan on May 1!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!