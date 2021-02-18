CONFIRMED: Fifi Box Is Returning For ‘Dancing With The Stars: All Stars Reunion’!

She came in as the runner up in the 2007 season of Dancing with the Stars, and now, all these years later, Fifi Box is coming back for the crown!

It has this morning been confirmed that an All Stars Reunion season of the show will be coming in 2021!

Take a listen to Fifi break the news on-air with the Hit Network's Fifi, Fev & Byron this morning:

