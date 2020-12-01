Confirmed: Britney Spears Is Dropping A Song With The Backstreet Boys

There have been some rumours swirling around the internet that Britney Spears was about to drop some new music and one of the tracks was a collab with another huge 90's star.

Turns out, it's the Backstreet Boys.

A pic has surfaced online on the rerelease of Brit's album 'Glory' and it has a few previously unreleased tracks on it, one of them the song 'Matches' featuring BSB.

The vinyl is apparently dropping this Friday but no official word on if this track will be a single. Fans are saying it's a test of the waters to see what the reaction would be to new music and we have to say, we'd love to see Britney back doing what she loves. The Backstreet Boys are an added bonus!

