'Community' Creator Shares An Update On The Long-Awaited Movie

Sure, it’s been seven years since the show ended, but us Community fans are still holding out hope for a movie!

As alluded to by the show’s resident pop-culture aficionado, Abed, way back in Season 2, the ideal amount of content for a television show is ‘six seasons and a movie’.

Skip forward to 2015’s Season 6 finale, and us fans were left on a massive cliff-hanger, with an ominous title card appearing on our screens which read “#andamovie”.

We’ve got the six seasons… so where’s the film, dammit?!

While the show’s creator, Dan Harmon, has mostly eased up on teasing us with the long-awaited flick, he's recently doubled down on the project being made.

In a late-August chat with Newsweek, Harmon confirmed “there’s a product put together and pitched out in the world.”

“That’s probably enough that’ll make people mad in a year from now [if the movie isn’t already released]. It still doesn’t mean there’s going to be a movie tomorrow. It means there’s definitely going to be one.”

During a virtual cast reunion in 2020, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong, Alison Brie and Jim Rash all confirmed they’d be keen to return for the movie, so we’ve got everything crossed for it to see the light of day!

