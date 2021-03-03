Comedian Denise Scott Reveals The Biggest Difference Between Melbourne & Adelaide During COVID!

Surely it's SA??

Article heading image for Comedian Denise Scott Reveals The Biggest Difference Between Melbourne & Adelaide During COVID!

Denise Scott

When it comes to picking which city you'd prefer to live in between Melbourne and Adelaide it's really a no brainer!

The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo talked to Adelaide Fringe comedian, Denise Scott about her show and which city she preferred between Melbourne and Adelaide during the pandemic! 

Take a listen below:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download LiSTNR App & catch up now to enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!

3 March 2021

Denise Scott
adelaide fringe
melbourne
COVID 19
Listen Live!
Denise Scott
adelaide fringe
melbourne
COVID 19
Denise Scott
adelaide fringe
melbourne
COVID 19
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs