Comedian Denise Scott Reveals The Biggest Difference Between Melbourne & Adelaide During COVID!

When it comes to picking which city you'd prefer to live in between Melbourne and Adelaide it's really a no brainer!

The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo talked to Adelaide Fringe comedian, Denise Scott about her show and which city she preferred between Melbourne and Adelaide during the pandemic!

Take a listen below:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download LiSTNR App & catch up now to enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!