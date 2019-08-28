Come Support The Baw Baw Pride Weekend!

The Baw Baw pride event is back again this year with plenty to do over the weekend!

The 'Size Queens' will be mingling with guests Saturday afternoon before their big performance at 8pm.

DJ Hempville will help keep the party going with his set continuing late into Saturday night. So there's no excuse to leave early!

If you're feeling adventurous, the second-ever 'Pride Ride on the Slopes' will be taking place on Sunday with 2 for 1 lift specials available through the facebook page.

LOCATION: Mount Baw Baw, 32 Currawong Rd, Mt Baw Baw.

DATE & TIME: Saturday, September 7th 12am - Sunday, September 8 9pm

For more details on everything going on throughout the weekend, check the website!

