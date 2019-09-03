Come Down To The Law Enforcement Torch Run!

This year Warragul and Trafalgar have been chosen to each host a leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run this September!
The 'Flame of Hope' will be guided by both police officers and Special Olympic competitors through both towns as it makes its way to local Special Olympic competitions.
'Come and try' sessions will also be held at Civic Park for anyone wanting to have a go!
WARRAGAL:
TIME: 11:30am - 2:15pm
DATE: Monday 9th of September
LOCATION: Warragul Police Station to Civic Park
TRAFALGAR:
TIME:12.40pm
DATE: Friday 13 September
LOCATION: Contingent Street to McCrorey St carpark via Princes Highway
Make sure you make your way down to support these amazing athletes!
Missed the chat? Listen in to see Pete get his revenge: