Come Down To The Law Enforcement Torch Run!

This year Warragul and Trafalgar have been chosen to each host a leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run this September!

The 'Flame of Hope' will be guided by both police officers and Special Olympic competitors through both towns as it makes its way to local Special Olympic competitions.

'Come and try' sessions will also be held at Civic Park for anyone wanting to have a go!

WARRAGAL:

TIME: 11:30am - 2:15pm

DATE: Monday 9th of September

LOCATION: Warragul Police Station to Civic Park

TRAFALGAR:

TIME:12.40pm

DATE: Friday 13 September

LOCATION: Contingent Street to McCrorey St carpark via Princes Highway

Make sure you make your way down to support these amazing athletes!

