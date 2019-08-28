Come Celebrate Murchison Meteorite's 50th Anniversary

Murchison will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the meteorite landing this September!

To mark the occasion, Murchison will host a variety of events, including Dinner Under the Stars at the Murchison Community Centre, 'Secrets of the Universe' Anatomy Show, revitalization of Meteorite Park opening, a treasure hunt for the kids and display of the actual meteorite.

Presentations will also be held by leading scientists from around the globe including David Reneke and Phillip Heck.

For more information on everything happening over the event, check out their website.