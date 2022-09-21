Colton Haynes Reveals What Costume He'd Hide In At Oz Comic-Con

He's starred in some of the biggest shows around Like American Horror Story, Teen Wolf and the Arrow-verse and now Colton Haynes is set to make his way back to his second home Australia for Oz Comic-Con 2022.

When Colton caught up with Justin Hill to chat about his career and trip down under, he revealed his best memories of Australia, his encounter with 'drop-bears' and what costume he'd wear if he hid in plain sight at Oz Comic-Con!

You can catch Colton at Oz Comic-Con Sydney on the 24th and 25th September and he'll be hanging out with the likes of Callan McAuliffe (The Walking Dead), Jess Bush (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Remy Hii (Spiderman: Far From Home) and more!

