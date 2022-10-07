Collie Couple Charged With Neglect Over Death Of Six-Month-Old

Two Western Australian parents have been charged with neglect over the death of an infant boy.

The six-month-old boy was transported to Collie Hospital on September 26 before being moved to Perth Hospital where he later passed away.

Police arrested a 32-year-old woman and 30-year-old man in relation to the death and charged them both with failing to protect a child from harm over the baby’s death.

Further details surrounding the child’s death are yet to be revealed by police.

The Collie couple are set to face the Perth Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

