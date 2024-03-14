Coles trials security tags on meat products to prevent thefts

Coles is trialing a new system in ten stores across Victoria with hopes of reducing the number of thefts.

Images of plastic security tags attached to individual steak packages were shared online.

Aussies online seem divided by the measure, many voicing their concerns it’s a depressing sign of the times.

Others commenting the issue appeared straight forward, to prevent customers from stealing the items.

Hit 104.7’s Wilko & Courts were concerned about the move, with Courts saying it might mean you will no longer be able to buy meat products through the self-service checkouts.

Listen to the full chat here…