Coldplay Are Back, Dropping TWO Tunes For Your Friday

This is exactly the dose of music you need for a Friday, Chris Martin and the boys from Coldplay have dropped not one, but two epic tunes overnight from their upcoming album 'Everyday Life'.

The first is the upbeat 'Orphans' that will have your toes tapping in no time...

Followed by the seductive sound of 'Arabesque'.

Their album 'Everyday Life' is out on November 22 and you can pre-order it here.

