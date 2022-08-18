Coldplay And Natalie Imbruglia Pay Tribute To Olivia Newton John

After the sad passing of Dame Olivia Newton-John, many stars have paid tribute to the music and screen legend including Coldplay and Aussie singer Natalie Imbruglia.

Natalie and frontman Chris Martin took to the stage at the band's concert at Wembley Stadium in London to give us a rendition of 'Summer Nights' from the film Grease and it is spectacular... especially hearing the crowd sing along!

We love this!

Olivia once said she almost didn't take the role of Sandy in Grease due to her age, hear more facts you may not have known about the star below.

