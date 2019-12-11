Coffs Man Injured in NZ Volcano Eruption Passes Away

A Coffs Harbour man who was seriously injured in the Whakaari/ White Island Volcano eruption, has passed away in hospital.

Jason Griffiths, a 33-year-old employee at Woolworths Toormina, was rescued from the island on Monday with serious burns and was in a critical state since then.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight has expressed her condolences at the tragic news.

"I have no words to express how saddened I and the community feel.

"Our thoughts and love go to his family and loved ones," she said.

Griffiths family traveled to New Zealand on Wednesday to be by his side.

It comes after friends of Griffiths and fellow Coffs Harbour residents, Karla Mathews and her partner Richard Elzer, both 33, were confirmed dead by NZ Police.

Elzer's family have asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Their deaths bring the total death toll from the disaster to seven.