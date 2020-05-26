Coffs Harbour On The List To Have Access To 5G By The End Of The Month!

Telstra have announced 47 cities and larger regional towns across the country will have access to 5G coverage by the end of next month, with Coffs Harbour and Grafton making the list.

Last year the telco made a commitment to increase its 5G coverage to at least 35 cities by the end of June, with speeds promised to be six to eight times faster than 4G.

In order to access the fast speeds, users will need to purchase a 5G Wi-Fi Pro mobile modem for $599, and that will be available from today.

Here are the 47 towns that will receive access;

New South Wales

Albury Wodonga

Bathurst

Central Coast

Coffs Harbour

Deniliquin

Dubbo

Goulburn

Grafton

Griffith

Kempsey

Lithgow

Maitland

Murwillumbah

Newcastle

Port Macquarie

Portland

Sydney

Wagga Wagga

Victoria

Ballarat

Bendigo

Geelong

Hamilton

Horsham

Kyneton

Melbourne

Mildura

Swan Hill

Wallan

Warrnambool

Queensland

Brisbane

Bundaberg

Cairns

Gladstone

Gold Coast

Ipswich

Mackay

Rockhampton

Toowoomba

Townsville

Warwick

South Australia

Adelaide

Mt Gambier

Western Australia

Busselton

Perth

Tasmania

Hobart

Launceston

ACT

Canberra