Coffs Harbour On The List To Have Access To 5G By The End Of The Month!
We are among 47 locations
Telstra have announced 47 cities and larger regional towns across the country will have access to 5G coverage by the end of next month, with Coffs Harbour and Grafton making the list.
Last year the telco made a commitment to increase its 5G coverage to at least 35 cities by the end of June, with speeds promised to be six to eight times faster than 4G.
In order to access the fast speeds, users will need to purchase a 5G Wi-Fi Pro mobile modem for $599, and that will be available from today.
Here are the 47 towns that will receive access;
New South Wales
Albury Wodonga
Bathurst
Central Coast
Coffs Harbour
Deniliquin
Dubbo
Goulburn
Grafton
Griffith
Kempsey
Lithgow
Maitland
Murwillumbah
Newcastle
Port Macquarie
Portland
Sydney
Wagga Wagga
Victoria
Ballarat
Bendigo
Geelong
Hamilton
Horsham
Kyneton
Melbourne
Mildura
Swan Hill
Wallan
Warrnambool
Queensland
Brisbane
Bundaberg
Cairns
Gladstone
Gold Coast
Ipswich
Mackay
Rockhampton
Toowoomba
Townsville
Warwick
South Australia
Adelaide
Mt Gambier
Western Australia
Busselton
Perth
Tasmania
Hobart
Launceston
ACT
Canberra