Cody Simpson Talks About That Possible Clue In His Performance of 'Jolene' On The Masked Singer

Australia can finally rest as the final Masked Singers were revealed on Monday night. The Robot took out the competition and was revealed to be singer Cody Simpson. He definitely had hearts pumping on the finale.

During his time on the show, he started dating pop star Miley Cyrus. Funnily enough, he ended up performing 'Jolene' on the show - a song Miley is widely known for covering. Coincidence?

Cody confirmed on Tuesday morning whether or not this was the ultimate clue...

