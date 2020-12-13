Cody Simpson Confirms He's One Step Closer To Achieving His New Dream To Be In The Olympics!

For anyone following the singer-songwriter would know just how dedicated he is to his passion for swimming.

Well, our very own Aussie boy, Cody Simpson, has just announced that he is one step closer to his dream to be a part of the Australian Olympics!

The 23-year-old has just qualified for his first Olympic trials, congrats legend!

He opens up about having to cut his swimming career short at the age of 13 for an opportunity in music and now, 10 years later, he has decided to pick up where he left off and compete once again.

"For years I had been fuelled by the silent fire in my stomach of returning to my first love, the sport of swimming, with the idea that 2020 would be the year I’d try training again," he said.

While Cody has only been back training again for the last five months with his renown Olympic coach, Brett Hawke, he has been able to secure a spot at next year's Australian Olympic trials in the 100 fly.

"It is my greatest ambition to expand the limit and perceived notion of what’s possible for a man to achieve in a single lifetime, and I’m here to tell you can do absolutely ANYTHING if you are willing to work for it. I’m looking forward to seeing where this all takes me on the long road ahead!" he concluded in his post.

If he proves to be a successful candidate, it looks like the singer will join the rest of the Australian Olympians in the Tokyo Games 2021!

The refound passion for swimming comes just four months after his break up with Miley Cyrus. Coincidence? we think not.

Not long after they split, Miley released her single, Midnight Sky, and spoke about their relationship on Instagram Live.

"Two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be," she shared.

"Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives. And so, don't make it some drama story if next week we're out hanging out or getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years and we're gonna continue to be friends."

Clearly, they both had different things they wanted to work on with him wanting to pursue swimming and her with new music, so from the sounds of things, it seems like their relationship ended on good terms!

What an amazing achievement by Cody in just a few months, we look forward to seeing how the trails go!

