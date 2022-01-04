Cody Simpson's Sister 'Lucky' To Not Be Quadriplegic After Breaking Neck On New Year's Eve

Alli Simpson, the Australian model, singer and sister of Cody Simpson, has revealed a severe injury she received on New Year’s Eve.

Taking to Instagram, Simpson posted a series of pictures and a video depicting her neck in a brace at Gold Coast University Hospital after sustaining injuries from a freak pool incident.

Simpson, 23, was celebrating New Year’s Eve when she dived into the shallow end of a swimming pool, a move which left her with multiple fractures in her neck, but thankfully, no damage to her spinal column.

“The outcome - no immediate surgery was required and I have been sent home in a hard neck brace that I’ll be living in 24/7 for the next four months as my neck hopefully heals itself,” Simpson shared.

“I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal cord. The way I see it, four months is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the rest of my happy and healthy life,” she added.

Adding insult to injury, Simpson was also required to take a Covid test, which came back positive.

Yikes.

We’re just hoping the rest of the year treats Alli better!

