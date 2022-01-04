- Music NewsCody Simpson's Sister 'Lucky' To Not Be Quadriplegic After Breaking Neck On New Year's Eve
Cody Simpson's Sister 'Lucky' To Not Be Quadriplegic After Breaking Neck On New Year's Eve
2021 strikes again
Pic: Alli Simpson's Instagram
Alli Simpson, the Australian model, singer and sister of Cody Simpson, has revealed a severe injury she received on New Year’s Eve.
Taking to Instagram, Simpson posted a series of pictures and a video depicting her neck in a brace at Gold Coast University Hospital after sustaining injuries from a freak pool incident.
Simpson, 23, was celebrating New Year’s Eve when she dived into the shallow end of a swimming pool, a move which left her with multiple fractures in her neck, but thankfully, no damage to her spinal column.
“The outcome - no immediate surgery was required and I have been sent home in a hard neck brace that I’ll be living in 24/7 for the next four months as my neck hopefully heals itself,” Simpson shared.
“I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal cord. The way I see it, four months is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the rest of my happy and healthy life,” she added.
Adding insult to injury, Simpson was also required to take a Covid test, which came back positive.
Yikes.
We’re just hoping the rest of the year treats Alli better!
