Cody Simpson Makes Things Official With Olympic Swimmer Emma McKeon!

Cody Simpson has made things Instagram official with Aussie Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon!

Simpson posted photos of the pair as they walked hand-in-hand in Barcelona, Spain with the caption, "A brief rendezvous in Barcelona with my love. @emmamckeon".

The couple couldn't wipe the smile off their faces as they walked through the city, sealing the deal that they are a couple after months of speculation.

Check out the pics here:

Cody and Emma are currently training in Spain ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this month.

The singer-turned-swimmer is said to have grown close to the golden girl while they trained together, and were first linked back in 2021.

That's one iconic Aussie couple!

