Code Red, Total Fire Ban & Stage 1 Water Restrictions

The Mallee is bracing for their most dangerous Victorian day since Black Saturday, with Code Red fire danger warnings in place for parts of the north and north-west.

That includes major centres like Bendigo, Shepparton, Echuca, Swan Hill and Mildura.

Emergency Management Victoria's Commissioner Andrew Crisp says "the safest place to be is away from high risk bushfire areas in a Code Red

"Your plans need so suit your circumstances, however going to your nearest regional city centre, going to the movies, the pool, or a shopping centre are sometimes options people can consider," he said.