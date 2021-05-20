Coco Jumbo Reveals Actual Reason Snatch Game Flopped

Sadly Coco Jumbo was the latest queen eliminated from the Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under over the weekend and while she had a purse full of sass, she revealed a moment that didn't make it on the show that explains why Snatch Game wasn't as good as it could have been...

Check it out!

Listen to the full podcast below where Coco RU-caps the whole episode!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!