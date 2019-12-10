Cobram Soccer Pavilion Opening Delayed Following $20,000 Worth Of Vandalism Damage

Unknown vandals have caused over $20,000 worth of damage to the Cobram Soccer Pavilion in a shameless act of deliberate vandalism, potentially delaying the facility's opening.

Mayor Libro Mustica said he was extremely disappointed in the "senseless act", adding that it has only harmed the community in which we live.

“The development of this sporting facility was to benefit the wellbeing, not only of the soccer fraternity, but also many other sports played at the precinct, including basketball, netball and cricket. And now, due to the necessary and extensive repairs needed, this facility will see a delayed opening and thereby impact on already planned activities of these sporting clubs.” - Cr Mustica



Anyone with information is urged to contact Cobram CIU on (03) 5871 2866 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

