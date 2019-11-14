Coasties Drought Aid Drop Off Points

Coasties Drought Aid is a group of 3,400 members, dedicated to providing assistance to farming families in need through the drought. They will be delivering hampers to rural and remote parts of NSW to surprise families for Christmas and you can help by donating non-perishable grocery items and animal feed!

Drop off locations:

Wiseberry Real Estate : Gorokan, Kariong & Charmhaven

Workplace Safety Equipment : Ettalong Beach

Coles : West Gosford, Lisarow, Tuggerah, The Entrance, Toukley & Swansea

Erina Fair : Information Desk

