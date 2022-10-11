Coalition Promises To Halve V/Line Fares After Pledging $2 Daily Cap On Local Travel

Victoria's Opposition has pledged cheaper V/Line fares if elected at the November election.

It follows an announcement from the Coalition on Sunday they would introduce a $2 cap for public transport travel across suburban Melbourne and for travel within urban regional centres.

Opposition leader Matthew Guy announced the price cap on Sunday for metropolitan trains, trams and buses, prompting Victorians who travel between metro and regional areas to probe why they missed out.

But the Coalition on Tuesday released a statement confirming that V/Line fares would be halved.

Shadow Public Transport Minister Danny O'Brien said it the policy pledge would deliver thousands of dollars in savings for regular commuters between Melbourne and regional Victoria.

"It's a significant saving for many people across regional Victoria. It'll get more people back onto our public transport services and, of course, boost tourism in our regional areas," he said.

"Half price is a lot of money — if you're doing that over a year, it's significant." - Shadow Public Transport Minister Danny O'Brien

Under the new proposal, V/Line and metropolitan fares would be reduced for four years.

