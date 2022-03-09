Climate Change Greatly Impacting Australia's Food Chain Supply

Australian farmers say the food supply chain is at risk of being impacted by vulnerabilities of climate change.

Following a report by Farmers for Climate Action, findings revealed that logistical chains remain robust yet may be hit hard if catastrophic weather events continue.

Author Stephen Bartos says that Australians are taking food items for granted, knowing ingredients are readily available.

"There's greater fragility in the food supply chain than had previously been thought due to the impact of climate change," he said.

Global warming poses a great risk to Australians, which Bartos says could lead to surging cost of food and consumer shortages.

"Australia's food supply chain is more fragile than people think," Bartos said.

"We have seen examples in recent months of supermarkets running out of food, empty shelves.

"And that's something that, as climate change continues, is going to become an altogether more frequent occurrence."

The report by the Farmers for Climate Action - which was written before the recent flood crisis in northeast Australia - outlines issues surrounding production being affected by low crop yields, livestock stress and excessive operational costs.

The prediction is that global warming would increase the frequency of weather events nationwide.

