Claims Coronavirus Infecting Rice, Ice Tea & Energy Drinks Slammed By Authorities

Authorities have been forced to issue a statement this afternoon, announcing that viral posts warning of possible threats from Coronavirus in foods and drinks are completely false.

A number of posts have been circulating around social media this week, claiming the deadly virus has been found in rice, noodles, ice tea, energy drinks and other snacks and drinks.

NSW Health posted the following on their social media this afternoon, insisting claims some Sydney train stations are infected is also not true.

It comes after the fourth case of coronavirus was confirmed in NSW on Monday afternoon, with six also being investigated.