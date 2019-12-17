Cinema Under The Stars!

18th January 5:30pm - 10pm

Article heading image for Cinema Under The Stars!

Join The Hit Squad, Jimi Love & Loopy Laz under the stars for an incredible open-air screening of the family block buster, Toy Story 4! This is a free family friendly event, kicking off at 5:30pm with an awesome line up of entertainment including, local musicians, touring talent, circus workshops, a special appearance from Prime Possum, and lots of kids activities before the movie screens at sundown.

Gather your tribe, pack your picnic basket and get ready for a night full of fun and entertainment!

Click here for more information. 

What: Cinema Under The Stars
When: 18th January - 5:30pm - 10pm
Where: Central Coast Stadium, Gosford

Abby Hopkins

14 hours ago

Article by:

Abby Hopkins

Whats On
Central Coast
Outdoor Cinema
Central Coast Stadium
