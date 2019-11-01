Ciarran Speaks Out On Jamie’s Behaviour In The Bachelorette Mansion

"I think he just felt threatened"

Article heading image for Ciarran Speaks Out On Jamie’s Behaviour In The Bachelorette Mansion

Both Ciarran and Jamie said goodbye on The Bachelorette last night, for very different reasons!

Ciarran chose to exit the show after receiving the shock news that a close family member had passed away, while Jamie didn't receive a rose after choosing to spread rumours about the other boys in the mansion. 

Chatting to the Hit Network, Ciarran revealed what was behind Jamie's decision to run and tell Angie everything he thought about the other boys. 

Take a listen below:

Entertainment News Team

12 hours ago

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

The Bachelorette
