Christopher Meloni Is Coming Back To Star In A 'Law & Order: SVU' Spin-Off!

Attention Law & Order: SVU fans: firstly, welcome, you’re the best kind of people, but secondly, we have some exciting news for you!

Christopher Meloni has today confirmed reports that he will be reprising his role as Elliot Stabler for a new Dick Wolf spin-off television series!

The actor posted the news on Facebook this morning with the caption: “He’s back…”

The 13-episode crime drama will revolve around another NYPD organised crime unit led by Stabler, which definitely means there’s potential for SVU crossover episodes and a Benson-Stabler reunion!

There’s no word yet as to when the series will be hitting our screens, but we will keep you updated!

