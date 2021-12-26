Christmas Tragedy As Three-Year-Old Drowns at Lake Macquarie
Devastating incident
Tragedy has struck at a waterfront property in the Hunter region, after a three-year-old boy drowned on Christmas night.
The toddler was pulled from the water at a private property near Lake Macquarie around 6:30pm on Saturday.
Emergency crews were unable to revive the boy, after bystanders attempted first aid, he died at the scene.
A coroner's report will be prepared, as police commence inquiries into the fatality.
Police have now commenced inquiries into the fatal incident.
The tragedy occurred only a day after another three-year-old boy drowned near Gold Coast in a lagoon at Labrador.
Meanwhile, the search for a missing simmer near Bathurst has resumed today.
A group of friends were on a boat at a dam in Sydney's west, when a man attempted to swim to shore - he is yet to be found.
