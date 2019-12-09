Christmas Themed Infinity Rooms Have Popped Up In Chinatown

"Guests will gaze into infinity"

Article heading image for Christmas Themed Infinity Rooms Have Popped Up In Chinatown

Market City

Market City in Chinatown has jumped into the Christmas spirit this December and introduced a new immersive infinity room experience!

Running until December 24th, shoppers can enter three different multi-sensory rooms built with mirrors, objects & lighting to excite and intrigue the senses.

We’re talking walls, floors and ceilings all covered in mirror to create an “endless vista where guests will gaze into infinity.”

Check it out:

Post
Post
Post

You can find this instagrammable experience at Centre Court, Market City from 11am – 8pm daily. 

Don't forget to download the 2DayFM app on iOS and Android for feel good music, podcasts and to stay up to date with all things Sydney! 

Zoe P

7 hours ago

Article by:

Zoe P

Infinity Room
Market City
Christmas
Sydney
Listen Live!
Infinity Room
Market City
Christmas
Sydney
Infinity Room
Market City
Christmas
Sydney
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs