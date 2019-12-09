Christmas Themed Infinity Rooms Have Popped Up In Chinatown

Market City in Chinatown has jumped into the Christmas spirit this December and introduced a new immersive infinity room experience!

Running until December 24th, shoppers can enter three different multi-sensory rooms built with mirrors, objects & lighting to excite and intrigue the senses.

We’re talking walls, floors and ceilings all covered in mirror to create an “endless vista where guests will gaze into infinity.”

Check it out:

You can find this instagrammable experience at Centre Court, Market City from 11am – 8pm daily.

