Father Christmas Is Coming Early, Here's How You Can Score A Ride On Adelaide's Favourite Christmas Float!

Have no fear, Father Christmas is still coming to South Australia this year and we've got the best seat in the house to give away!

And no, it's not something money can buy...

South Aussies will need to prove you qualify for the Christmas 'nice' list here and you can win the golden ticket to ride Adelaide's very own Nimble at the National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant on Saturday the 14th of November 2020!

PS: There are over 20,000 tickets up for grabs...

Take a listen below to find out more!

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS or Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.