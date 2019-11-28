Christmas In The Boo Is Back For Another Year Of Festive Fun!

If you're looking to get outdoors with the family this Summer, how about Christmas in the Boo?

Grab the kids, a picnic blanket, a few shopping bags and head on over to Mirboo North for endless entertainment the entire community will enjoy.

The evening has so much in store with Christmas Carols, Live Music, Market Stalls and a whole heap of awesome entertainment to check out.

The event kicks off at 5PM and wraps up at 10PM which means you'll need to grab yourself some dinner, but have no fear - we've got you covered. Food trucks will be serving up the goods all night long, with a variety of delicious treats to choose from, whatever your preference.

Thanks to the South Gippsland Shire Council, ABLE on site services and Riseleys Transport, kids activities will be FREE of charge with jumping castles, face painting, lawn games and a petting zoo set up to keep the kids occupied.

As for on stage entertainment, Julianne the Christmas Fairy will have the kids up and dancing from 5PM, Jimmy King will be smashing out some crowd pleasers and closing the show will be the South Gippsland Concert Band with all of your favourite Christmas carols.

If you're hoping to get some Christmas shopping in, there will be a huge lineup of market stalls, set up and manned by hard working locals with all sorts of gift ideas on offer.

Santa will be awaiting your arrival and will be ready to take pictures with the kids from 5PM, so get in early and you might beat the line!

This year's Christmas in the Boo is not to be missed, so clear your schedule and head on down to check it out on Friday December 6th from 5PM. For more info, head to the website.

See you there!

If you missed the show this morning, tune into the podcast below...