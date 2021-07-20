Christmas In July Festival On This Weekend

Christmas is one of our favourite times of the year. Which is why we were excited to hear that there will be a new Festival happening this weekend in Canberra.

The Christmas In July Festival is being hosted by Under the Mistletoe. The Festival was created as a way to give back to the Canberra community that has support this business and make it become a reality. This is the first time that the Festival is being held. The vision is to create a Christmas wonderland where families and friends can come together, have fun and feel festive while raising funds for the Canberra Hospital Foundation. The goal is the raise over $10,000, specifically for the children's section.

There is a lot planned across the two days including:

Local performances from the Canberra Brass Band who will perform all your favourite Christmas carols

A visit from Santa

Prizes for best dressed

Raffles with great Christmas prizes

Festive foods available to purchase

Large Christmas displays perfect to get your next selfie

The event should be a lot of fun and is free to attend.

Event Details:

Christmas In July Fundraiser (20% of sales will be donated to Canberra Hospital Foundation)

Date: 24 and 25 July, 2021

Time: 9am to 5pm

Location: Under The Mistletoe (Shop 4, 26 O'Hanlon Place, Federation Square, Nicholls, Canberra)

This event will be following COVID Safe Event Protocol. Please ensure that you check-in when attending.

About Under the Mistletoe:

Under the Mistletoe is a Christmas shop in Canberra that sells a large range of Christmas products including trees, lights, baubles, florals, figurines, Christmas glitter lanterns, elves, Santas, stockings, tree skirts, bonbons, jewellery, ties, Australiana Christmas, candles centrepieces and much more. Visit the website here.