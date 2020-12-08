Christmas Has Come Early As Sophie Monk Drops A Brand New Song

It's happened. Australian popstar, the Masked Singer's Dragonfly, blonde Bardot bombshell Sophie Monk has bloody gone and dropped a brand new song in our laps.

Soph took to her social media to deliver the track to her 600,000 followers telling them she had recorded the song in a bedroom and was ready for our criticism!

What do you think? Do you love it?

No news yet on Sophie's official return to music, this is no doubt a well-manicured dip of the toe in the water and we say we're here for it!

