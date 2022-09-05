Christmas Comes Early With Disney+ Original Series, 'Donna Hay Christmas'

Christmas is calling...and so is the food! We're being treated to something special in the form of the Australian Disney+ Original series, Donna Hay Christmas!

The four-part series will see renowned food stylist and cookbook author Donna Hay guide viewers on how to perfect the elements required for a magical celebration.

Donna shares her favourite tips and tricks for the ultimate festive celebration which will provide even the most-seasoned pro with the confidence to create their very own kind of Christmas magic.

Here's what to expect:

Episode 1 - Deliciously Simple Starters

​​Welcome to Donna Hay Christmas! In this episode, Donna shares her favourite solutions for fuss-free entertaining throughout the festive season. Watch along as she creates the most delicious lobster sliders with a twist, refreshing drinks that make beautiful gifts, and spectacular edible centrepieces destined to impress.



Episode 2 - The Main Event

In this episode, Donna pulls out all the stops to deliver a menu of the most spectacular Christmas mains. She'll show you her signature cheat for the ultimate glazed ham, veg-forward sides that steal the show, and her best tips for the perfect roast turkey.



Episode 3 - Show Stopping Desserts

In this episode, Donna creates some of her most show-stopping desserts. Classic favourites like trifle are reimagined with incredible flavour combinations, a tiered cake turns into a miniature Christmas wonderland, and pavlova is given a spectacular makeover into a stunning centrepiece. Prepare to take your festive celebrations to the next level!



Episode 4 - Sweet Treats and Festive Favours

In the final episode of the series, Donna will show you how to turn your favourite sweet treats into beautifully decorated gifts your family and friends will love. Watch as she bakes her easiest, most delicious chocolate chip cookies, a twist on carrot cake like you've never seen before, and some of the most irresistible chocolate treats you'll ever eat. With the help of her friendly neighbourhood elves, no detail is spared for the big day.

From the ultimate glazed ham to a spectacular centrepiece pavlova, Donna shows us how to master her best time-saving tips and styling ideas to maximise your time spent with family and friends. Delicious gifts, a twist on nostalgic classics and contenders for your new festive favourites all come together to create a Christmas celebration like you’ve never seen before.

Don't miss Donna Hay Christmas on Disney+ from November 2!

