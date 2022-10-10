Christina Ricci Returns To The Addams Family In New Trailer For 'Wednesday'

They’re creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky… and they’re about to hit our screens!

It’s been a long time coming, but Tim Burton’s Addams Family are about to make their debut in ‘Wednesday’!

The latest iteration of the fan-favourite fam sees Jenna Ortega (Scream 2022) as the titular Wednesday, Luis Guzman (Traffic) as Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones (The Mask Of Zorro) as Morticia Addams and Fred Armisen (Parks and Recreation) as Fester.

While we’ve seen some shots of the cast in-character, we’ve yet to witness them in action… until now!

Netflix have released the first official trailer for the series, which shows the Addams in all their (unholy) glory and even teases the return of an actor synonymous with the franchise: Christina Ricci.

Watch it here:

As depicted in the trailer, ‘Wednesday’ swaps out the family manor for the Nevermore Academy; a school for supernatural children and teens (as if the ‘natural’ ones weren’t scary enough already!)

While the location may be new, the choice of director isn’t – Tim Burton was originally slated to direct the 1991 cult classic film (which starred Ricci as Wednesday) but had to give up the gig to direct Batman Returns.

While we love Batman Returns, we wish we could have seen his take on the Addams Family back then!

The show won’t be out in time for Halloween (sadly) but we won’t have long to wait – Wednesday will be streaming on Netflix from November 23rd!

