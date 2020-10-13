The Portuguese Football Federation has released a statement overnight announcing news that soccer superstar Christiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Federation reported that the 35-year-old athlete is “well, has no symptoms and is in isolation.”

Coach Fernando Santos said, “Ronaldo is doing great. He is dealing very well with this. He is asymptomatic, he has no problems. He doesn't even know how this happened to him."

The news comes after Portugal players Jose Fonte and Anthony Lopes recently tested positive for the virus.

While Ronaldo has been dropped from an upcoming match against Sweden as a result, the Federation has added that the rest of the team have tested negative and will play.

Just yesterday, Ronaldo shared this photo on Instagram with his 240 million followers, alongside the caption “united on and off the field,” although it’s not clear when the snap was actually taken.

