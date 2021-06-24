Chris Pratt's Makeup Artist Reveals His Skincare Secrets

Jane Galli is a name in Hollywood that all leading actors are after. She is a master in her field of makeup and skincare and has spent many years making sure our favourite celebs look their best on camera.

One name Jane has worked with on multiple film such as Jurassic World is Mr Chris Pratt.

Jane recently caught up with Justin Hill to talk about the skin routine that she makes sure Chris adheres to, to make sure he looks his best.

When it comes to her favourite products, Jane revealed to Justin that she recently worked with Gillette on a new range called 'SKIN by Gillette'. She says it's effective, easy and fast.

The line includes a 2-in-1 cleanser that ALSO acts as your shaving cream, an exfoliating razor, hydrating toner, moisturising B3 serum and finally an amazing face mask!

Check out our very own Chris Pratt look-a-like, Bachelorette star Carlin Sterritt using the whole range...

Check out more of Jane's tips and step by step process on how the use the range below!

You can get your hands on the range now at Chemist Warehouse.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!