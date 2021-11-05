Chris Pratt Gets Dragged Online Over His Latest Instagram Post

So, our third favourite Hollywood Chris is being dragged online yet again, after posting what fans have labelled a ‘disgustingly disrespectful’ Instagram post about his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The picture itself is pretty adorable and shows Pratt and Schwarzenegger sitting next to each other on a couch – him, smiling wide into the camera and Schwarzenegger looking appreciatively at her hubby.

The picture is pretty damn cute but this isn’t what people are getting their panties in a twist over. The caption, which I’m sure Pratt meant as a complement to his wife, has rubbed people the wrong way, with fans condemning the actor for his tone-deaf comment.

The caption reads:

“Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love! “She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey.”

I mean, I can KIND OF see what he was trying to do here, but he has sort of missed the mark a little.

Some of Pratt’s fans have jumped into the comments to accuse him of treating his wife as a “possession” which could be in reference to the line “Her heart is pure and it belongs to me…”.

Another Instagram user commented “What in the male audacity?” while someone else commented “This whole paragraph isn’t it. It’s disgustingly disrespectful. Do better.”

If you thought those comments were bad, another user topped the list with passive aggressive winner: “Every woman loves being ‘owned’ and compared to a baseball card,”.

TBH, I too would find being compared to a baseball card a tad troubling.

While these comments seemed to mostly target Pratt’s use of language towards his wife, there were far more troubling comments to follow.

Some of Pratt’s followers couldn't help but notice the reference to his child with Schwarzenegger saying she had given him a “healthy” daughter, leading his followers to believe he was comparing his daughter with Schwarzenegger to his son with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Ex-wife Anna Faris prematurely gave birth to their son Jack back in 2012, with their baby boy having to spend a month in NICU before he was discharged from the hospital.

Some people have called him out on the comment saying “What about your son?” and “It seems your first child wasn’t good enough,” which I personally think is one hell of a low blow, because surely everyone knows Chris adores his son.

Anyways, his current wife made her own comment on 6he post, seemingly having no obvious issues with the actors risky wording.

“Oh wow. It’s only when I’m eating CEREAL but I love you.”

Not sure what vibes you’re getting from the post but perhaps people have read a little TOO far into a caption that we’re sure was meant as a compliment. Oh well, you decide!

Catch up on the latest in Hit Entertainment news below…

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.