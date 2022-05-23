Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Announce The Birth Of Their Second Daughter

THIS JUST IN: Chris Pratt has announced the birth of he and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s second daughter, Eloise.

Taking to Twitter, Pratt shared the following statement.

Eloise is Pratt’s second child with Katherine Schwarzenegger and third overall, having had his son, nine-year-old Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

News of the couple’s pregnancy was revealed late last year, when People Magazine reported that the pair found out they were expecting in December, just days after Schwarzenegger’s 32nd birthday.

Catch our chat with Big Brother evictee Lara:

Pratt has revealed he’s open to having more children, telling E! News he’s willing to have ‘as many [kids] as the man upstairs will provide.’

Saying it’s a big month for Pratt would be more than a bit of an understatement, with his latest film, Jurassic World: Dominion, hitting cinemas on June 9th.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: