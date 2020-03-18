Chris Martin Has Put On A Mini Online Concert!

We just fell in love with Chris Martin all over again. The Coldplay frontman has put on a 30 minute online concert for his followers on Instagram and it is the BEST thing you'll see all day.

Chris has (shyly) jumped in front of the camera to chat to his followers, belt out a few songs and have a bit of a giggle with everyone!

Ok, so as per Chris, someone else needs to take this up! Can we see Katy Perry put on a show maybe?

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!