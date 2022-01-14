Chris Hemsworth Shares Hilarious Birthday Message For Brother Liam

Ah, brotherly love. Chris Hemsworth has shared a birthday message to his younger brother and fellow Hollywood star, Liam, on his Instagram.

But, it's not just any birthday message. Being the Hemsworth's, we knew it would be wrapped up in humour.

Chris posted a photo of Liam looking VERY fit and muscly with the caption, "Happy birthday @liamhemsworth hopefully this is the year you finally get in shape and take care of yourself 😂💪To help with your transformation I’m gonna gift you 10% off a @centrfit membership #familydiscount love you"

If you're not already aware, Centr is a fitness app by Chris Hemsworth - how nice of him to give Liam a discount!

He also added photos of Liam with balloons and presents, and a photo from when he was a baby.

Bless!

