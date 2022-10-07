Chris Hemsworth Combats Ageing & Pushes His Body To Breaking Point In New Doco Series!

Chris Hemsworth is taking us on a rollercoaster personal journey in the trailer for National Geographic and Disney+ original series, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.

In the six-part documentary series, Chris Hemsworth explores how to combat ageing and discover the full potential of the human body. Building on the latest scientific research, "Limitless" shatters conventional wisdom about maximising life.



Keeping himself in peak physical condition and best known for portraying an immortal superhero, Chris has always taken care of his health and fitness. But, now in his late 30s, he wants to find out how to harness the potential of his mind and body to stay sharper, stronger and healthier for longer — not only for himself and his children but for his children’s children too. Each challenge pushes Chris further than he has ever gone before. Through the series, viewers will learn techniques they can use to improve their health and enhance their own lives.

Every epic challenge is spectacular and unique. They include swimming 800 feet across a 36-degree Arctic fjord, climbing a 100-foot rope dangling over a canyon, and walking along a crane atop a 900-foot-tall skyscraper, 80 stories high.

The enlisted experts and scientists who guided Chris through six fundamental aspects of living better for longer include:

Ross Edgley , an extreme athlete and sports science author, prepares Chris’ body to handle a swim in nearly freezing waters;

, an extreme athlete and sports science author, prepares Chris’ body to handle a swim in nearly freezing waters; Dr. Peter Attia, a longevity physician at Attia Medical, teaches Chris the science of ageing and how to combat it through different techniques;

a longevity physician at Attia Medical, teaches Chris the science of ageing and how to combat it through different techniques; Professor Modupe Akinola, an associate professor of management at Columbia Business School, gives Chris the tools to deal with his stress head-on;

an associate professor of management at Columbia Business School, gives Chris the tools to deal with his stress head-on; Dr. Sharon Sha, a doctor and clinical associate professor and associate vice chair of clinical research neurology and neurological sciences for Stanford Center for Memory Disorders, helps Chris combat his mind’s ageing process;

a doctor and clinical associate professor and associate vice chair of clinical research neurology and neurological sciences for Stanford Center for Memory Disorders, helps Chris combat his mind’s ageing process; Dr. BJ Miller, president and counsellor at Mettle Health, guides Chris on a journey through old age and mortality;

president and counsellor at Mettle Health, guides Chris on a journey through old age and mortality; Alua Arthur , death doula and founder of Going with Grace, gets Chris to open up about his own death; and

, death doula and founder of Going with Grace, gets Chris to open up about his own death; and Tanya Streeter, a professional freediver, coaches Chris on his underwater breath-holding capacity.

Check out the thrilling trailer here:

The six episodes include the following:

Stress-Proof: Ever since his teenage years, stress has been part of Chris' life, and he wants to learn how to deal with it better. Psychologist Modupe Akinola challenges him to stay calm during a terrifying walk along a crane that’s projecting out from the roof of a skyscraper. Modupe will train Chris in powerful physical and psychological techniques we can use to control the stress in our lives and combat the risk it poses to long-term health.



Ever since his teenage years, stress has been part of Chris' life, and he wants to learn how to deal with it better. Psychologist Modupe Akinola challenges him to stay calm during a terrifying walk along a crane that’s projecting out from the roof of a skyscraper. Modupe will train Chris in powerful physical and psychological techniques we can use to control the stress in our lives and combat the risk it poses to long-term health. Shock: To maximize longevity, you might think it’s best to play it safe and stay cozy. But some scientists believe we should do the opposite, as exposure to extreme temperatures can trigger our bodies’ own defenses against the killer diseases of old age. Chris heads for the freezing Arctic with his brothers Liam and Luke to take on the ultimate cold therapy.



To maximize longevity, you might think it’s best to play it safe and stay cozy. But some scientists believe we should do the opposite, as exposure to extreme temperatures can trigger our bodies’ own defenses against the killer diseases of old age. Chris heads for the freezing Arctic with his brothers Liam and Luke to take on the ultimate cold therapy. Fasting: Chris turns to longevity doctor Peter Attia to find out how changing his eating habits can help his quest for longevity. Ironically, the answer is to eat no food at all for four long days. If he can bear the hunger, fasting will unlock his body’s own anti-aging powers and give Chris the edge he needs when he tries to hunt for his next meal … by spearfishing off the Great Barrier Reef.



Chris turns to longevity doctor Peter Attia to find out how changing his eating habits can help his quest for longevity. Ironically, the answer is to eat no food at all for four long days. If he can bear the hunger, fasting will unlock his body’s own anti-aging powers and give Chris the edge he needs when he tries to hunt for his next meal … by spearfishing off the Great Barrier Reef. Strength: As Chris bulks up for “Thor: Love and Thunder,” he needs to build a body that looks right for an immortal god. But, he also wants the kind of muscles that are scientifically proven to help him stay strong and healthy as he grows older in real life. Teaming up with extreme sports guru Ross Edgley, he trains for a grueling 100-foot rope climb challenge, changing him from an ornament into an instrument.



As Chris bulks up for “Thor: Love and Thunder,” he needs to build a body that looks right for an immortal god. But, he also wants the kind of muscles that are scientifically proven to help him stay strong and healthy as he grows older in real life. Teaming up with extreme sports guru Ross Edgley, he trains for a grueling 100-foot rope climb challenge, changing him from an ornament into an instrument. Memory: Chris has always worked to keep his body healthy; now it’s time to start looking after his brain. Neurologist Dr. Sharon Sha challenges him to go off-grid into the wilderness without a GPS or map. Teaming up with his buddy, First Nations artist Otis Hope Carey, Chris will need to tune into nature to navigate through Otis’ remote ancestral homeland. The hike stirs up Chris’ most precious memories.



Chris has always worked to keep his body healthy; now it’s time to start looking after his brain. Neurologist Dr. Sharon Sha challenges him to go off-grid into the wilderness without a GPS or map. Teaming up with his buddy, First Nations artist Otis Hope Carey, Chris will need to tune into nature to navigate through Otis’ remote ancestral homeland. The hike stirs up Chris’ most precious memories. Acceptance: So far, Chris has done everything possible to delay the aging process. Now he’s facing his most extreme and emotional challenge: three days in a retirement village while wearing an aging suit that turns the simplest activity into a Herculean task. He’s testing the theory that the best way to combat aging and fear of mortality might not be to fight it but accept it.

All episodes of the series will premiere on November 16, exclusively on Disney+!

Our Jaws Hit The FLOOR When We Found Out Who Tipped Off Media About "Brangelina" Being An Item!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android