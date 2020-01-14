Chris Brown Reveals How Hard It's Been Working On ‘I’m A Celeb’ Amidst Bushfire Crisis

Speaking to Dr Chris Brown this morning, the Hit Network asked how it must be for him to be away from Australia while animals are suffering. 

He revealed it had been really hard to be so disconnected over the last 9 days, revealing he'd been in contact with vet friends during the tragedy trying to help where possible. 

He also revealed what they are allowed to tell the 'stars' about the ongoing bushfires across Australia, despite them asking to be kept informed. 

