China Unimpressed With Australia's Decision To Boycott Games

Chinese authorities say Australia will "pay a price" for decision to boycott the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Australian Government officials stated they would follow the UK, US and Canada by not sending any officials to the games due to reasons relating to human rights.

Athletes and staff will still attend the 2022 major sporting event.

"The US, UK, Australia and Canada use the Olympic platform for political manipulation," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

"It is unpopular and they are isolating themselves and they will pay a price for their wrong moves.

"Whether their officials come or not, they will see the successful Beijing Games."

More countries are expected to follow suit in the diplomatic boycott, including New Zealand.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the boycotting should not come as a surprise to Chinese officials, which was reiterated by Defence Minister Peter Dutton.

"I think we sent a clear message that Australia wants to be a good friend with China, but we want to be honest about our concerns," - Defence Minister Peter Dutton

"And I frankly think that that's what the Australian public would expect as well."

Mr Dutton argued the boycott was a straightforward decision, citing the dangerous situation involving Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai.

"I just find it inconceivable in the year 2021 a young female tennis player, in this instance, can make serious allegations of sexual assault and rape, and effectively be under house arrest and have her social media wiped," Mr Dutton said.

"Nobody should tolerate that.

"I think many countries around the world want China to deal with these issues in a responsible way, as our country would be expected to deal with it."

