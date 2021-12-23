China Locks Down Major City After Spike In COVID Cases

Nearly 13 million people have been sent into lockdown in China's Xi'an, as health authorities race to reduce community spread of COVID-19.

The snap lockdown is a warning ahead of the Winter Olympics next month in Beijing.

Xi'an residents may only leave their homes to buy essential living items or for emergencies, as travel around the city is suspended.

All non-essential businesses have shut up shop for the Christmas period.

China has taken on harsher control measures under its policy of zero-transmission, leading to mass testing and panic buying.

The Beijing Olympics is set to commence on February 4, with the travel measures expected to be in place leading up the Games.

Xi'an reported 52 new locally transmitted infections on Wednesday over the previous 24 hours.

