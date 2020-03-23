Childish Gambino Has Dropped A Tune With Ariana Grande!

Donald Glover AKA Childish Gambino has dropped not only a whole album for us to wrap our ears around, but also a collab with the one and only Ariana Grande and it's about time... no really!

The track is called 'Time' and is a sultry, hip swinging tune...

The unusual album project is titled 03.15.30 (perhaps the day it was finished) and comes in two versions. One under Childish Gambino as a standard track by track play and one under Donald Glover Presents, as a continuous play.

Don't worry if you thought the cover art wasn't loading, it's literally a blank slate.

One thing is for sure, Donald/CG is always pushing the creative boundaries!

You can get your copy of his new album here.



