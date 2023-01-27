Child In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Lightning

A young boy is in intensive car after being hit by a lightning strike on a NSW beach in Illawarra.

Emergency crews are calling it a "freak accident", after the ten-year-old was rushed to Westmead Hospital in west Sydney on Australia Day.

A witness said the noise was frightening, as an off-duty nurse came to his aid with CPR.

The boy was hit while at Barrack Point, near Shellharbour around 5pm on Thursday.

Illawarra Ambulance inspector Terry Morrow said lifeguards responded quickly, pulling the boy from the water before the nurse commenced CPR.