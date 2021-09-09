Chief Minister to outline 'next steps' to ease ACT COVID restrictions

We should know next week what the future could look like in the ACT as the Territory races to get as many Canberrans vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible.

The Chief Minister is set to unveil the next steps in the Territory's response to the delta variant on the virus and the likely milestones needed to trigger their progression on Tuesday.

However, Andrew Barr has warned it's likely the ACT will need to maintain many of the existing restrictions in the weeks ahead.

"As our vaccination rates increase, it is the Government's intention to make gradual steps forward to manage our current outbreak."

"We will be able to ease public health restrictions as our vaccination rate increases."

The Territory is one trach to reach 50% full vaccination coverage in the population aged 16 and above by Friday but the Chief Minister warns the next eight weeks will be a 'race to vaccinate'.

"The clear advice is that we will need to maintain many public health measures for the weeks ahead."

Authorities across the border unveiled their 'next steps' on Thursday while also announcing the lifting of lockdown restrictions in some regional parts of the state.

Most of the regions surrounding the ACT will remain in lockdown but the Yass Valley is among the areas to be freed from Saturday.

As part of the New South Wales 'roadmap to freedom', anyone who is fully vaccinated will be able no longer need to abide by lockdown rules from the Monday following the moment in time when the state reaches its 70% double dose vaccination target.

Based on current rates of vaccination, it's expected the state will reach the milestone on October 18.

On Thursday the ACT recorded 15 new cases of the virus.

13 of those have been linked to previous infections while at least 8 of new cases were in the community while infectious.

Listen to our update below: